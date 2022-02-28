Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 171 new Covid-19 cases, of which 34 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,85,038. Active caseload in the state now stands at 2,610.

Odisha reported seven (07) new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking tally in the state to 9,071 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) department posted Monday morning. The state had reported eight (08) Covid-19 fatalities Sunday.

Khurda reported highest deaths (three). It was followed by Puri (two) and Cuttack and Kendrapara districts (one each).

Out of total 171 new infections, 98 were reported from quarantine centres while 73 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 251 cases of coronavirus infections Sunday.

Gajapati district registered the highest number of new cases with 24 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Khurda with 23 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (5), Balasore (1), Bargarh (2), Bhadrak (3), Bolangir (2), Boudh (1), Cuttack (6), Deogarh (3), Dhenkanal (1), Gajapati (24), Ganjam (1), Jagatsinghpur (3), Jajpur (15), Jharsuguda (21), Kalahandi (3), Kandhamal (1), Kendrapara (1), Khurda (23), Koraput (4), Mayurbhanj (8), Nabarangpur (3), Puri (1), Rayagada (5), Sambalpur (22) and Sundargarh (7).

The State Pool reported 5 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,92,63,056 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 382.

PNN