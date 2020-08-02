Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Sunday said that 681 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 681 persons, 91 are from Cuttack, 88 from Gajapati, 66 from Koraput, 61 from Khurdha, 57 from Rayagada, 43 from Ganjam, 32 from Sundergarh, 30 from Nayagarh, 25 from Sonepur, 20 from Kandhamal, 18 from Dhenkanal, 18 from Keonjhar, 16 from Bhadrak, 15 from Sambalpur, 14 from Jagatsinghpur, 14 from Jajpur, 13 from Deogarh, 10 each from Mayurbhanj and Puri, seven each from Jharsaguda and Kalahandi, six from Bolangir, five each from Angul, Balasore and Malkangiri, four from Kendrapara and one case from Boudh.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 21,954.

Meanwhile Odisha reported as many as 1,434 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours taking the total tally in the state to 34,913 while the death toll rose to 197 with 10 more fatalities.

PNN