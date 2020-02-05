Mumbai: A senior background dancer approached the National Commission for Women (NCW) Tuesday, claiming she was sexually abused by Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya in the 90s. The allegations come almost a week after an assistant dancer filed an FIR against him for alleged sexual harassment; Acharya has denied both claims.

A Mid Day report quoted the complainant as saying, “It happened to me three decades ago. I have been married and have had kids, but he hasn’t changed one bit. When I read about the FIR, I knew I had to speak up too. In 1990, I used to go to Sahiba hall in Andheri West where several masters take dance classes. Acharya used to assist Kamal masterji. I was 18 then and working as a non-member dancer.”

Sharing the incident in detail, the new complainant further told the daily, “One day, Acharya said it’s mandatory to learn Jive for auditions and invited me to his class in Santacruz East. Classes were held on Sundays at 11 am. His assistant Dilip picked me up from Khar subway and dropped me to a room on the first floor of Hotel East and West. I did not suspect anything till that point. There were no other students. Acharya said Dilip has gone to bring the sound system and other students. On the pretext of teaching me Jive, he kissed my neck and cheeks.”

“When I resisted, he threw me on the bed and said he wanted to make love to me and marry me. I kept saying no but he kept moving his hands over my body. I was too terrified and told him I am on my period. He finally got off from me and said, ‘Kya yaar, mood kharab kar diya (you spoiled my mood)’,” she told the tabloid.

Earlier, a 33-year-old woman accused Ganesh, who is also the General Secretary of Indian Film and Television Choreographers Association (IFTCA), of depriving her of work and demanding commission for getting her projects.

Ganesh told the tabloid, “I have explained in a press conference that some people are tarnishing my image because I took a stand against them. They control trade unions in the industry. My stand against them and in the interest of dancers is causing them losses. Everyone involved in these wrongdoings against me will be exposed. They may do many such things against me, but I will not give up.”

Ganesh and Saroj Khan have been in a constant tussle for a long time, the latest being Khan levelling allegations against Acharya of exploiting his dancers and using his position to malign the Cine Dancers Association (CDA).

Recently, Tanushree Dutta urged the Bollywood industry to boycott the choreographer, following a harassment complaint against him by a 33-year-old woman. Tanushree said in a statement, “It’s time Bollywood and the other Indian film industries boycott choreographer Ganesh Acharya completely. Hiding behind the male superstars who work with this despicable man, he has been abusing his power and position to harass, bully and take advantage of vulnerable young newcomers to the industry.”