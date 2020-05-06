Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health and Family Welfare Department Wednesday said that a person tested positive for COVID earlier has recovered.

“One patient from Balasore has recovered and tested negative for #COVID19. The recovered cases of #Odisha now stand at 61,” tweeted Health and Family Welfare Department.

According to state government data as of Wednesday evening, 180 people have so far been tested positive for COVID-19 in the state out of which 117 cases are active, 61 have recovered and two persons have died.

It may be mentioned here that earlier in the day, four people tested positive for the deadly disease in the state.