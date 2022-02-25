Jharsuguda: Separate teams of sleuths from state Vigilance carried out simultaneous searches Friday morning at six different places linked to an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Odisha Motor Vehicle Department (OMVD) in Jharsuguda district.

A source from the anti-corruption agency said that the ASI of OMVD has been identified as Harekrushna Nayak. The raids were initiated early in the morning based on allegation that Nayak had amassed assets disproportionate to his legal sources of income.

“Simultaneous searches are being conducted by the Vigilance teams led by three Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), 10 Inspectors and several other subordinate staff,” a senior official informed.

The Vigilance raids are still underway at six places in Cuttack, Puri, Jharsuguda and Ganjam districts on the strength of a search warrant issued by the Special Vigilance Judge in Cuttack.

Places where searches were started include a two-storey building of Nayak located at Friends Colony under Mangalabag police limits in Cuttack, a two-storey newly constructed building in his native place at Krushnaprasad locality under Maluda police limits of Puri, Nayak’s cabin at OMVD/RTO office and a rented residential house at Biju Nagar, ward No-09, both in Jharsuguda town, a relative’s residence at Dhipasahi of Lanjipalli and a two-storey building at Ramnagar under Baidyanathpur police limits in Berhampur, both of Ganjam.

The anti-graft teams have recovered cash of Rs 4,46,000/- so far.

More details awaited.

PNN