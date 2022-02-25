Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 345 new Covid-19 cases, of which 111 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,84,323. Active caseload in the state now stands at 3,375.

Odisha reported seven new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking tally in the state to 9,052 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) department posted Friday morning. The state had reported zero Covid-19 fatalities Thursday.

Bargarh district alone reported the seven deaths.

Out of total 345 new infections, 202 were reported from quarantine centres while 143 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 339 cases of coronavirus infections Thursday.

Jajpur district has registered the highest number of new cases with 52 persons testing positive for the disease, followed by Sundargarh with 39 new infections.

Also read: 6 months after NGT order, Odisha jumbo corridors still caught in red tape

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (32), Balasore (6), Bargarh (8), Bhadrak (6), Bolangir (1), Boudh (3), Cuttack (5), Dhenkanal (3), Gajapati (27), Ganjam (17), Jagatsinghpur (2), Jharsuguda (17), Kalahandi (4), Kandhamal (2), Kendrapara (12), Keonjhar (4), Khurda (25), Koraput (1), Malkangiri (1), Mayurbhanj (16), Nabarangpur (5), Nayagarh (2), Nuapada (7), Puri (4), Rayagada (8), Sambalpur (29) and Subarnapur (1).

The State Pool reported 6 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,90,99,079 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 825.

PNN