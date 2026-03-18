Cuttack: Another mishap was reported at SCB Medical College and Hospital after an electrical board caught fire in the non-trauma care unit, reportedly due to a short circuit. Fire personnel brought the situation under control, averting a major incident. Hundreds of patients were undergoing treatment in the ward at the time.

The incident comes days after a fire broke out in the trauma care ICU of the hospital Sunday night. At least 23 patients were present in the ICU when the fire occurred, leading to chaos inside the facility.

The death toll from the incident has risen to 12 after two more patients succumbed to burn injuries Tuesday, officials said.

Also Read: SCB hospital blaze claims 12 lives after two more deaths

Relatives were seen searching for patients outside the hospital. One attendant said his father, who was in the ICU, could not be traced after the fire. Another elderly man said he was unable to find his son and did not know whether he was alive. A woman alleged her child could not be located amid the confusion.

The incident triggered panic at the hospital, with family members seeking information about their relatives.