Srinagar: Days after 25-year-old Sub-inspector Arshad Ahmad Mir was shot dead by terrorists here, an off duty J&K police constable was gunned down Friday in Kulgam district. Constable Bantoo Sharma was killed near his home at Wanpoh village in the district. All political leaders have strongly condemned the killing of the police constable who was off duty.

Omar Abdullah, vice-president of National Conference (NC) and former chief minister, condemned the incident. In a Twitter post he expressed condolences to the policeman’s family and colleagues.

“I unequivocally condemn the militant attack in Kulgam district of South Kashmir. My heartfelt condolences to the family & colleagues of Constable Bantoo Sharma of Railway Protection Force who was killed in the line of duty earlier this (Friday )evening. May his soul rest in peace,” Abdullah said.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti also took to Twitter to condemn the killing of the policeman. “Very sorry to hear about the terrorist attack in Kulgam today that claimed yet another innocent life. Deepest condolences & prayers with Bantoo Sharma ji’s family. May his soul rest in peace,” wrote Mufti.