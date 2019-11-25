Puri: Just days after the last video featuring the visuals from the inside of the Jagannath temple in Puri went viral, a picture of Ananda Bazaar is moving fast on social media platforms.

A youth clicked a picture of Ananda Bazaar and posted it on his Facebook page. The picture, featuring imagery of ‘Mahaprasad’ being sold, has since gone viral.

Few days ago, a girl of Nirakarpur area recorded the inside visuals of the Jagannath temple and posted it on video sharing app Tik Tok. Earlier, a video featuring an Odia film actress along with her kin having ‘Mahaprasad’ at Anand Bazaar had gone viral.

Occurrence of such incidents at regular intervals despite a complete ban on taking mobile phones, cameras or any electronic gadgets into the temple premises has left devotees, local residents and servitors shocked and dejected.

Local residents said that there are well-visible notice boards at the four entrances of the temple, making people aware about the ban. Yet how can someone manage to go into the temple with a mobile phone despite the presence of metal detectors and tight check up at four gates of the temple, they asked.

Some ascribed this to the laxity in the present security arrangements.

