Lucknow: Politicians try and use every opportunity to be in the limelight. Otherwise why would BSP president Mayawati suddenly become a part of the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide controversy? The BSP president said Thursday that the Sushant Singh Rajput death case was getting ‘murkier’ by the day. Mayawati said she favoured a CBI probe into the matter to ensure justice for the bereaved family.

Earlier BJP leader and Manoj Tiwary and Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had also commented regarding the actor’s death. Both had said there’s something ‘fishy’ in Sushant’s death and demanded a probe. In fact, Tiwary had even visited the Patna residence of the late Sushant. There he had urged Sushant’s family members to seek ‘justice’.

Sushant, 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai June 14. Since then the Mumbai police has been probing the case keeping in mind various angles. The actor had starred in films such as Chichhore, Kai Po Che and Kedarnath.

A couple of days back Sushant’s father had filed a FIR regarding Sushant’s death in Patna. In the FIR, he has mentioned Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty as one of the accused along with five others. Since then Rhea Chakraborty has also moved the Supreme Court pleading that the case be shifted to Mumbai.

Mayawati also said that the Maharashtra government should be serious about conducting the probe in the case.

“The case of death of young actor of Bihar origin Sushant Singh Rajput is getting murkier following new facts emerging every day. His father has filed an FIR with the Patna police. Now it would be better if the case was investigated by the CBI instead of Maharashtra and Bihar police,” Mayawati said in a tweet. Till now however, no leader had talked about the ‘origin’ of Sushant. It can be stated here that the BSP leader has given a new twist to the ‘murkier’ case by mentioning the origin of Sushant.

“Different stances have been taken by Congress leaders of Maharashtra and Bihar in Sushant Singh Rajput incident. It seems that their real purpose is to first fulfil their political interests… Maharashtra government should be serious,” Mayawati added.

Mumbai police have so far quizzed some of the top producers and directors of the Hindi film industry. Among them are Mahesh Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra and others. Police are trying to find out the exact reasons behind the untimely demise of the young actor. Rhea has been quizzed for over 7 hours in this issue.

However, Mayawati’s sudden tweet with the word ‘Bihar origin’ will certainly give a new dimension to the entire incident.