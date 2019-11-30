Coimbatore: A minor girl out with her male friend in a park here to celebrate her birthday was allegedly raped by six men, four of whom have been arrested, police said Saturday.

The 11th standard student had gone to a park with her male friend November 26 and were returning home at around 9 PM when the gang accosted them, assaulted the man, dragged her to a secluded place and raped her.

They also videographed the incident, police said. The girl narrated the incident to her mother the next day following which a complaint was lodged at an All Women police station.

Investigations led to the arrest of four men, who were booked under various sections of the POCSO Act, 354 (assault on woman to outrage her modesty) and 506 (ii) (criminal intimidation) of IPC, they said.

They were produced before a Mahila Court, which remanded them to custody and lodged in the central jail here.

A search is on for other two men, including the gang leader, police said.

PTI