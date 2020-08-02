Bhubaneswar: At a time when Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) makes preparations to keep markets open till 9pm as part of Unlock 3, a COVID-19 infected vegetable trader from Aiginia Alu Gadi (wholesale potato market) was found to have spread the infection to at least 46 persons.

The news led to panic among BMC officials who were planning to reopen markets, especially overcrowded markets such as Unit-1. Locals are also a panicked lot. It is learnt that the super spreader also runs a shop at Unit-1 market.

BMC commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary informed about the development Saturday night.

Chaudhry confirmed that after the super spreader tested positive for COVID-19 BMC started a contact tracing drive during which it was learnt that the man has infected 41 persons outside his home including his labourers and 5 persons of his family.

“The Alu Gadi trader had not taken any precautionary measures such as wearing of mask, usage of sanitiser or frequent hand washing with soaps or maintaining social distancing even though he had developed COVID symptoms. If he would have followed COVID guidelines, then the COVID-19 positive cases could have been restricted within 2 to 5,” Chaudhry added.

Citing the example of Unit-1 market and Unit-IV market where another person infected 21 people, Chaudhry said that if people do not change their behaviour and take precautionary measures, then BMC won’t be able to stop the spread of the virus.

Chaudhry urged the people not to visit markets frequently. “Step outside for procuring essential commodities only once in every four to five days and wear a mask and maintain social distancing while doing so,” the commissioner cautioned.

