Hyderabad: Police believe that an woman whose burnt body was recovered from an isolated place near a temple in Shamshabad area, just a few metres away from the murder place of Hyderabad veterinarian, likely committed suicide.

According to initial investigation she committed suicide by self immolation. Police claimed she was suffering with mental health problems. Her charred body was found at a deserted place on Siddulagutta road.

The case came to light at a time when the whole nation is already outraged over the rape and murder of a veterinary doctor.

The second woman’s charred body was found in the same area Friday just hours after four people were arrested by Cyberabad police in connection with the rape and murder of the first victim.

Police sources said the CCTV footage recovered showed the woman walking towards the temple Friday evening carrying a plastic bag, containing a bottle with apparently gasoline inside.

“It preliminarily appears to be suicide as per the burn injuries and the scene of offence observed so far. However, further information would be given after post-mortem report (is received) and her identity is established after looking at CCTV footage further. But, it preliminarily appears to be suicide as per available CCTV visuals and the things found with her,” a police official said.

An eyewitness noticed the woman siting at the temple and crying. Police sources added that the woman was also seen speaking in Hindi, which is why they suspect she was a north Indian. The woman was found burning later, police sources said. However, other possibilities are also being probed, they added.

On Friday, the woman’s body was moved to a government hospital for an autopsy. It is yet to be established if the woman was sexually assaulted or murdered. A case has already been registered by the Samshabad police and all the angles are being investigated.