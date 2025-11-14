Jaipur: The counting of votes for the Anta (Baran) Assembly bye-election in Rajasthan is underway, with Congress candidate Pramod Jain ‘Bhaya’ securing a significant lead after 14 rounds.

Pramod Jain ‘Bhaya’, Congress candidate, secured 51,012 votes while Independent candidate Naresh Meena was trailing with 39,692 votes and BJP candidate Morpal Suman with 38,634 votes.

So far, over 1 lakh votes have been counted, and six rounds are still pending.

Independent candidate Naresh Meena reached the counting centre nearly three hours after the voting process began.

As Bhaya’s lead increased, Meena stepped out of the centre and sat with his supporters.

Meanwhile, celebrations broke out among Congress workers, with many bursting firecrackers.

District Election Officer Rohitashv Singh Tomar said the counting is taking place at the Boys PG College, where 14 counting tables have been set up. A total of 20 rounds will be conducted.

Fifteen candidates are in the fray, and the constituency recorded 80.21 per cent voter turnout November 11.

A massive crowd was witnessed outside the counting centre.

Thousands of Naresh Meena’s supporters have gathered, prompting increased police deployment.

At Bhaya’s residence in Baran’s Shriji Chowk, supporters began arriving early in the morning, and some were seen touching his feet for blessings.

Before counting began, Bhaya visited a cowshed with his wife and performed seva, expressing confidence in his victory.

Suman also reached the counting centre in the morning and claimed he would win.

Sloganeering intensified as trends emerged, with barricades placed near the College intersection to restrict unauthorised entry.

Supporters of both leading candidates continued raising slogans throughout the morning.

The counting began at 8 a.m., starting with the ballot papers. The situation remains dynamic as the remaining six rounds are yet to be completed.

Meanwhile, Congress leader and former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed his happiness over the trend and said the party will record a huge win.