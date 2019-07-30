Jeypore: Anthrax is suspected to be spreading its tentacles in the tribal areas of Koraput district and 199 persons have become victims of the dreaded disease in the last four years.

According to reports, the disease has assumed endemic proportions in spite of several awareness programmes being undertaken in the district.

In the past couple of days, at least 20 persons have been reportedly affected by anthrax at Rupuguda in Mathapada panchayat of Boipariguda block.

The affected villagers have developed swellings and blisters on their limbs with pus oozing out of the sores. The affected persons include children and elderly persons. They were identified as Dipai Khara (12), Jay Ram Golari (12), Dhanib Golari (14), Jam Khil (25), Bhikari Golari (45) and Manguli Khil (40) in Rupuguda village.

According to health officials, the bacterium lies in the soil and it affects cattle which consume it along with grass while grazing. The tribals collect beef from the carcass of the cattle and dry it under sun for consumption throughout the year. The food habit of the tribals leads to the spread of the diseases among them.

Reports from the CDMO’s office indicate that the disease affected 67 persons while one died of it in 2016. Similarly, 75 persons were affected and one person died of the disease in 2017.

There were no deaths in 2018 and 2019 but 24 and 33 persons have been afflicted by the disease in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

However, a private estimate said the actual number of affected persons and toll could be more than the stated government figures.

The disease is endemic in Pottangi, Kunduli, Boipariguda, Nandapur, Kundura, Lamtaput, and Dasamantpur areas in the district.

Many people in the district consume snail meat, beef from the carcass of cattle and toxic mushrooms collected from jungles due to poverty.

This apart, the tribals depend on sorcerers and witch doctors for treatment in case of a disease leading to the rapid spread of the disease.

People affected by some ailment prefer to visit a sorcerer to a doctor and end up losing their life. The district administration seems to be unaware about the ground realities.

The state and the Centre have framed schemes to uplift the poor but the actual poor have failed to reap the benefits of the schemes. When contacted, Dr Arun Padhi, additional district medical officer (ADMO) said lack of awareness among the tribals is responsible for the spread of the disease. A medical team which has been rushed to Boipariguda block has started treatment of the affected persons.

