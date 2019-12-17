Noida: The Noida Police Tuesday said it has identified and warned around 300 people spreading rumours on social media regarding the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and may initiate action against them including arrest.

The police in Noida and elsewhere in Uttar Pradesh have stepped up vigilance on the ground and on social media, including Facebook and Twitter, in the wake of violent protests in adjoining Delhi and in Aligarh over the new controversial citizenship law.

“Around 300 people have been identified and issued warnings over spreading rumours online related to the citizenship law. Some of them are repeat offenders and on police radar. Action will be initiated against them and they can be arrested also depending on our probe,” Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna told PTI.

The police has also cautioned the citizens, including people related with political outfits, against taking the law into their hands in any way.

“All Bangladeshi intruders and Rohingya Muslims living in any part of Noida will be identified by the BJP’s Yuva Morcha and the information given to the government,” a Twitter user identifying himself as district unit head of the BJP’s youth wing posted.

Reacting sharply to the post, the SSP tweeted, “Be careful, police will ensure action if you take the law into your hands. Your irresponsible behaviour can lead to law and order situation. Do not interfere in police’s work.”

Earlier Tuesday, the district administration and the police reached out to prominent members of the Muslim community here in a bid to quell their apprehensions regarding the Citizenship Amendment law, which has attracted severe criticism from sections of the society.

“The people have been told not to worry or panic about anything. If they have any problems they can approach the administration or the police. We are ensuring that no disturbance to public order is caused because of the incidents happening around. Our priority is development work,” District Magistrate B N Singh told PTI.

(PTI)