Bhubaneswar: As many as 65 members of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) from Ganjam district, who had been to Assam have been left stranded at Guwahati for last eight days owing to the ongoing protests over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

According to a source, the NCC cadets had left Berhampur December 9 to participate in the week-long North Eastern Region trekking camp in Shillong of Meghalaya and had reached Guwahati December 11. That said, they had to cancel the trekking camp in Meghalaya after curfew was imposed in Guwahati.

The cadets were initially housed at the Guwahati Army camp. Four days later, they were sent to a pre-RDC camp in Guwahati.

Even though the cadets had booked tickets and were scheduled to reach Odisha Tuesday, they were not able to board the train as all Odisha-bound trains from Guwahati remained cancelled.

The officials, meanwhile, are planning to put the cadets in a special train to bring them back to the state.