Rayagada: Anti-Maoist posters have been spotted at various places within the Niyamgiri hill area under Kalyansinghpur and Muniguda police limits in Rayagada district, Wednesday morning.

Reportedly put up by the ‘Sachetana Dongria Mancha’, the posters strongly opposed the Maoist organisation, stating that many years ago, the Red rebels came to the area claiming they would solve people’s problems, but instead they exploited the gullible tribals. They then instilled fear among the locals by showing guns and bullets, as per the posters.

The posters also mentioned that the Maoists have been extorting money from ganja (marijuana) and timber mafias for their own benefit.

In the posters, the villagers have been urged to stay away from the Maoists, take an oath to not shelter them, and refrain from providing any assistance.

