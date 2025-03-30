Sydney: Ants are among nature’s greatest success stories, with an estimated 22,000 species worldwide. Tropical Australia, in particular, is considered a global hotspot for ant diversity, with researchers estimating around 5,000 species in the region. Given their widespread presence and adaptability, it is no surprise that ants frequently invade human homes, including upper-floor apartments. But why do they do it, and how can we keep them out?

The Ubiquity of Ants

At any given moment, there are an estimated 20 quadrillion ants alive on Earth, roughly 2.5 million ants for every human being. Their sheer numbers make occasional household invasions inevitable. While their presence may sometimes be a nuisance, ants play crucial ecological roles, such as scavenging waste, preying on other insects, and dispersing seeds.

Why Do Ants Enter Homes?

A major reason ants infiltrate homes is their highly social and cooperative nature. Ant colonies, consisting of a queen, male drones, and female worker ants, operate without a central leader. Instead, they rely on swarm intelligence, with workers constantly foraging for food and water.

When an ant finds a valuable resource, it signals its nest mates using pheromone trails—chemical markers that guide other ants to the source. This communication method allows a single scout to recruit thousands of others rapidly. Ants may also seek shelter in homes during extreme weather, such as heavy rains that flood their nests or heat waves that drive them indoors in search of moisture.

Ants are exceptional climbers, thanks to microscopic adhesive pads and fine hairs on their feet, allowing them to scale seemingly smooth surfaces. Some tree-dwelling species even exhibit controlled descent, adjusting their body position mid-air to steer back toward their nesting sites after a fall.

Preventing Ant Invasions

Despite their persistence, there are steps homeowners can take to deter ants. Keeping food sealed in airtight containers, cleaning up crumbs, and wiping away sugary spills can reduce the attraction. Pet food should not be left out longer than necessary, and garbage bins should be tightly sealed.

If ants are observed following a trail, disrupting their chemical markers with vinegar or bleach may break their path—though they are remarkably adept at re-establishing lost trails. Sealing cracks, ensuring window and door screens fit properly, and removing moisture sources can also help.

To Kill or Not to Kill?

While insecticidal baits can be effective in eliminating colonies, homeowners should consider whether ants pose a significant problem before resorting to such measures. Most home-invading species are harmless and do not sting. Instead of viewing them as pests, it may be worth appreciating their role in maintaining ecological balance.

Ultimately, living on a planet teeming with ants means their presence is unavoidable. But with a few precautions, their visits can be minimized without disrupting nature’s intricate and indispensable workforce.

