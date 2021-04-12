Mumbai: Popular playback singer Neha Kakkar is one of the most admired singers in the country.

Most of her songs are chartbusters and Neha struggled a lot in her life to reach where she is now. Today, she is one of the judges of the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol’. But did you know that composer Anu Malik once scolded her and even slapped himself after listening to her sing when she was a contestant?

The old video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

In the video, Neha can be seen performing on the song ‘Aisa Lagta Hai’ from Refugee but fail to impress the judges – Anu Malik, Sonu Nigam and, Farah Khan. Anu Malik further gives her a review saying that he feels like slapping himself after hearing her performance and actually demonstrates it as well while he was talking.

Notably, Neha has now become a big star and needs no introduction. Neha is currently seen as a judge on Indian Idol 12 with Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya.

She is currently a very popular artist and one of the highest-paid singers in Hindi songs such as Dilbar, Kala Chashma, Aankh Marey, and O Saki Saki, among many others.