Mumbai: Veteran actor Anupam Kher has expressed deep concern over the devastating floods in Assam.

In his post, he said that the heartbreaking visuals from the affected areas have left him deeply saddened. The ‘Special 26’ actor shared an emotional message, urging people to come forward and support those impacted by the natural disaster.

Taking Instagram, Anupam shared his video where he highlighted the struggles faced by thousands of families who have lost their homes, livelihoods. He also expressed concern for the animals affected by the tragedy. In the clip, the 71-year-old actor said, “Friends, I am feeling deeply saddened after seeing the pictures of this devastating flood. It is difficult to put into words the scenes we are witnessing on television and social media. Some people have lost their families, while others have lost their homes. Many children and elderly people are being forced to sit under the open sky.”

“What pains me the most is seeing helpless animals struggling amid this disaster. When nature shows its fierce side, we realise how powerless we can become. I felt this once again while witnessing the situation in Assam. During such difficult times, we often wonder what we can do in the face of such immense suffering. But then we realize that if each one of us extends a helping hand in whatever way possible, it can make life a little easier for a family.”

Anupam added, “It can bring hope to a child and give a mother the strength to believe that she is not alone. I am praying for the people of Assam and extending my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who is working tirelessly to help them.”

If possible, I urge you all to contribute towards the relief efforts for the people of Assam. The value of help is not measured by the amount, but by the emotion and intention behind it. Those who wish to support financially can contribute whatever amount they can to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.”

For the caption, the ‘Tanvi the Great’ actor wrote, “Assam Floods The heartbreaking images from the Assam floods have left me deeply saddened. Thousands of families have lost their homes, their livelihoods, and, in many cases, their loved ones. Even innocent animals have not been spared by this tragedy.”

“If you are able to, please consider contributing to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, Assam. Every contribution, big or small, can bring hope to someone trying to rebuild their life. Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, AssamMy thoughts and prayers are with the people of Assam. May they find the strength to overcome this difficult time. #AssamFloods #Tragedy #Devastation #Help.”

Several actors have expressed their concern over the devastating Assam floods and extended support to those affected by the natural disaster.