Mumbai: Apart from being a global sensation, Priyanka Chopra is also a doting mother to her baby girl, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. In her latest Instagram post, the Fashion actress was seen teaching her little one the mantras from Durga Saptashati.

In the video published by PeeCee on the photo-sharing app, she revealed that she has two personalities – Mama and Mamacita.

In the first part of the clip, Priyanka was seen teaching Malti mantras while lovingly holding her in her arms.

Next, she shared a totally different side of herself as she was seen breaking the dance floor in a stunning dress.

After being in a relationship for some time, Priyanka married Nick Jonas in 2018 at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, in a grand ceremony.

The couple welcomed their firstborn, daughter Malti, 15th January 2022, through surrogacy. Ever since the arrival of their baby girl, the couple has been frequently seen sharing glimpses of their time with their little one on social media.

In July, Priyanka treated the fans with a snippet of a heartwarming family reunion. She took to her social media handle and posted a picture of little Malti spending some quality time with her grandmother, Dr. Madhu Chopra.

The photograph showed Dr. Madhu Chopra holding little Malti’s hand as the two walked by a poolside, enjoying each other’s company.

Malti looked adorable in a bright pink top and white trousers in the post captioned, “Reunited… @drmadhukhourichopra.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Next, PeeCee published another story on her official Instagram handle where Malti was seated in front of a television. The little bundle of joy was completely engrossed in watching mommy Priyanka’s song, ‘Tune Maari Entriyaan’ from the film ‘Gunday’.

Sharing the full-circle moment with the netizens, Priyanka wrote the caption, “Who would’ve thought?”. She further tagged husband Nick Jonas in the post.