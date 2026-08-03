Mumbai: Former actress Namrata Shirodkar seems to be making the most of her Swiss getaway with daughter Sitara.

She shared glimpses of their relaxed mother-daughter outing on her social media account where they were seen chilling and relaxing.

Taking to her social media account, Namrata posted a selfie with Sitara as the duo enjoyed a meal together at a restaurant. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “U & me …”

In another social media story, the actress gave fans a look at a pot of Swiss cheese fondue served with bread, and called it her favourite part of the country. She captioned it, “My favourite part of Switzerland.”

She also shared a solo selfie from the picturesque location and simply wrote, “Swiss me!!”

For the uninitiated, Sitara is the daughter of Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and actress Namrata Shirodkar. The star couple also has a son, Gautam Ghattamaneni.

Namrata and Mahesh’s love story began on the sets of the Telugu film ‘Vamsi’ in 2000. The two dated for many years before tying the knot February 10, 2005.

In an earlier interview, Mahesh Babu had revealed that when he decided to marry Namrata, he had made it clear that he envisioned a family-centric life and expected her to step away from acting after marriage. Namrata happily agreed to the decision and chose to prioritise her family, gradually moving away from films.

Talking about Namrata’s career, a former Miss India Universe 1993, Namrata enjoyed a successful acting career with acclaimed films such as Vaastav: The Reality, Kachche Dhaage, Pukar, Astitva, LOC Kargil and Bride and Prejudice before taking a break from acting after her marriage.

Recently, on Sitara’s 14th birthday, Namrata shared an emotional tribute for her daughter, calling her their “greatest blessing” and expressing pride in watching her grow into a kind, confident and compassionate young girl.

Mahesh Babu, too, wished Sitara with a heartfelt note, writing, “Forever my little star… no matter how much you grow.”