Mumbai: As former actress Namrata Shirodkar turned 53 Wednesday, “Bigg Boss 18” contestant Shilpa Shirodkar posted the sweetest message for her sister, whom she called her constant source of love, strength and happiness.

Shilpa took to Instagram, where she shared a video montage featuring pictures of her with her sister Namrata from their various holidays and get-togethers.

“Wishing you happy, happier and happiest birthday @namratashirodkar. How I missed you and just simply talking to you for the past 3 months. Be it a call or just over a cup of coffee. You are and will always be the special one for me! Thank you for being not just an amazing sister, but also my constant source of love, strength and happiness! Love you so much!” she wrote as the caption.

Shilpa has worked primarily in films from 1989 to 2000. After a 13-year hiatus from acting, she made her comeback to acting, this time on television in the series Ek Mutthi Aasmaan in 2013. In 2024, she participated in Bigg Boss 18, where she stayed in the house for 14 weeks and 3 days.

The controversial reality show, hosted by Salman Khan, was won by Karanveer Mehra.

Namrata, who is married to Telugu star Mahesh Babu, was crowned the Femina Miss India in 1993. She represented India in the Miss Universe pageant and finished in sixth place. She is best known for her works in films such as the Kachche Dhaage, Ezhupunna Tharakan, Vaastav: The Reality and Pukar. She also appeared in Astitva, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar, LOC Kargil, and Bride and Prejudice.

It was in 2000, when Namrata met Mahesh Babu. They met on the sets of their film Vamsi, directed by B.Gopal. They began dating shortly after filming finished. The two got married in February 2005 in Mumbai. She now lives in Hyderabad with her husband. The couple have two children – a son and a daughter.