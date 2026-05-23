Mumbai: Actress Rukmini Vasanth has strongly reacted to certain AI-generated images falsely claiming to be her, being circulated online.

Taking to her social media account, the actress issued an official statement clarifying that the images are “entirely fake and fabricated”, and further revealed that her team is taking the matter seriously.

Sharing the note, Rukmini wrote, “My team and I have come across certain AI-generated images being circulated online claiming to be me. I want to state clearly that these images are entirely fake and fabricated. The creation and circulation of such manipulated content is deeply irresponsible and a serious violation of privacy.”

She further added, “We are taking this matter seriously and initiating the necessary legal and cybercrime action against those involved in creating and spreading these images. Requesting everyone to refrain from sharing or engaging with such content.”

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Earlier, many celebrities in Hindi film industry have raised concerns over the misuse of artificial intelligence and digitally manipulated content on social media.

Talking about Rukmini Vasanth, the actress has been a part of the South Indian film industry for a few years now, and rose to fame Pan India with her blockbuster movie ‘Kantara.’

Earlier, in an exclusive conversation with IANS, Rukmini had opened up about her future ambitions while reflecting on her journey so far.

The actress had stated she would like to take on projects in Bollywood if the right opportunity comes her way. She added that she would love to collaborate with top banners and even mentioned that she would be happy to work with Dharma Productions if ever approached.

Talking to media, she also shared her broader outlook towards Hindi cinema in her own words: “Absolutely. Dharma films have been cornerstones of what we think of as classic cinema. If I get the opportunity, absolutely, I would never say never.”

She added, “There are so many beautiful things to explore in that kind of space. Can audiences expect it? I don’t know. Can Rukmini expect it? I don’t know. But I hope so! Does Rukmini look forward to working on it? Yes, absolutely. Which banner or which director, or actor would I want to be associated with? I don’t know that I am thinking so far of having a wishlist.”