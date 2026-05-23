Mumbai: Hindi film divas Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Alia Bhatt’s looks at Cannes 2026 have left the internet divided, with fans of both stars comparing their appearances on the red carpet of the prestigious film festival.

Soon after pictures surfaced online, the comment sections turned into a battleground of opinions.

One user wrote, “Don’t you ever dare compare with Aishwarya.” Another netizen commented, “Aish was on another level when she was Alia’s age.”

An Alia Bhatt fan defended the actress and wrote, “Alia Bhatt anyday.” Meanwhile, another Aishwarya Rai Bachchan admirer commented, “Aishwarya ate this look.”

One social media user also wrote, “Difference of elegance seen in both pictures.” Some users also urged fans not to pit the actresses against each other. “Why do you even have to compare them on Day 1? This is Aishwarya’s time now. Let us enjoy this,” read one comment.

Another user wrote, “Alia & Aish fans better not be fighting in the comments.”

Talking about Alia Bhatt, for her Cannes appearance, the actress opted for a soft blush pink body-hugging gown. Alia was seen walking the red carpet on the 12th of May, at the opening of the film festival.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan brought her signature royal aura to Cannes in a dramatic royal blue shimmering bodycon gown.

Aishwarya marked her presence at the film festival Friday night.

At another event, she was spotted posing for the paparazzi along with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

In the picture going viral on social media, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is seen posing gracefully in an all baby pink ensemble.

Standing beside her is her teenage daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, who complemented her mother beautifully in a satin red gown paired with a sparkling cape detail.

In another set of visuals going viral online, Aishwarya can be seen posing against the backdrop of the French Riviera and looked stunning in a pastel pink draped ensemble that featured sparkling floral embellishments and flowing cape sleeves.