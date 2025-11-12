Chennai: The makers of director Sam Anton’s upcoming psychological thriller UNKILL_123, featuring Hindi film industry director Anurag Kashyap in the lead along with actress Sangitha, have said that the film will be about fame and its consequences.

Sources say the film, which is being produced by Dr Ishari K. Ganesh on behalf of his production house Vels Film International Limited, will be a gripping psychological thriller that explores how the search for online fame can change a person’s life and mind.

Says Producer Ishari K. Ganesh, “We have all witnessed the rise of influencers who became stars through social media. But very few talk about the emotional cost of that fame, the loneliness, the comparison, and the psychological strain behind the screens. UNKILL_123 is a story that captures both the glamour and the pain of this new-age fame culture.”

Directed by Sam Anton and written by Sam Anton and Savari Muthu, UNKILL_123 will feature Anurag Kashyap in a powerful lead role, along with Sangitha, who will be seen delivering a pivotal role.

The story follows the rise and fall of a common man turned social-media influencer whose dream of becoming famous slowly turns into an obsession. It shows how the pressure to stay popular can lead to emotional stress, loneliness, and a loss of identity, reflecting the darker side of today’s digital world. The film captures the growing influence of social media in everyday life and the unseen battles behind the filtered smiles where validation, envy, and insecurity collide.

The film has cinematography by Krishnan Vasant and music by Jerard Felix. Art direction for the film is by Sowndar Nallasamy, and editing is by Naash.

Sindhuja Ashok is the Costume Designer of the film, which has Azar and Raymond in charge of choreographing the songs. Stunts for the film are by Kottiswaran.

IANS