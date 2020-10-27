Patna: Union Minister Anurag Thakur used Tuesday the iconic ‘so ja bete nahi to Gabbar Singh aa jayega’ dialogue of the 1975 blockbuster ‘Sholay’. Anurag Thakur used the dialogue to warn people against Bihar’s return to ‘jungle raj’ if the RJD was voted to power.

Thakur is the Union Minister of State for Finance. He asked people to be wary of parties who want to push Bihar back to the era of caste tension and social discrimination.

“’So ja bete nahi to Gabbar Singh aa jayega’. Mothers, who have seen the jungle raj days in Bihar, please do tell your children, especially youth, on the polling day to cast their votes carefully. Otherwise they (the RJD) may return to power….those who ran a regime of terror and fear,” Thakur told a press conference here.

Thakur termed the RJD-led Grand Alliance a ‘depressed and confused’ lot. He reminded the electorate how a series of massacres along caste lines occurred in Bihar during its tenure. Representatives of allies JD(U) and HAM were present at the press conference.

“I just want to ask the RJD and its leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav why did he align with CPI(ML), tukde-tukde gangs, or those who believe in perpetrating massacres?” the minister asked. “Do they want to bring the jungle raj days back in Bihar, or do they want the state to witness bloodshed once again?”

Thakur wondered how the people will trust Tejashwi, the opposition alliance’s chief ministerial candidate, when he got even the photographs of his father and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad removed from party’s posters and hoardings.

Thakur exuded confidence that an NDA government will be formed in Bihar after the Assembly elections. This is because the state’s image had undergone a drastic makeover under the ‘double-engine growth’ powered by the alliance governments at the Centre and the state.

He said the distinction between the 15 years of NDA rule and 15 years of Lalu-Rabri dispensation was clear from the per capita income. It now stands at Rs 43,000 against Rs 8,000 in 2005, the last year of the RJD government. Bihar’s growth rate has gone up from 3.5 per cent under the RJD to 11.5 per cent under the NDA government.