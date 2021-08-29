New Delhi: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur Sunday launched the Fit India Mobile Application at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, here on National Sports Day.

Minister of State, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Nisith Pramanik was also present on the occasion. The two ministers also virtually interacted with Indian hockey team captain Manpreet Singh.

Congratulating everyone on the second anniversary of Fit India Movement as well as on National Sports Day, Thakur said, “The Fit India Mobile App brings ease of checking one’s fitness levels right into the palm of every Indian. It has some unique features like ‘fitness score’, animated videos, activity trackers and ‘my plan’ catering to (an) individual’s specific needs.”

He added that, “Last year Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched age-appropriate fitness protocols. These protocols are certified by WHO (World Health Organisation) and have been made keeping in mind international standards. Mr Narendra Modi has also given a fitness mantra for the people of the country – Fitness Ki Dose, Aadha Ghanta Roz.”

Thakur also said that it is essential to ensure fitness of our youth if we want them to contribute meaningfully to nation building. He urged everyone to popularise the app through social media. Pramanik said that the contribution of countrymen in making the Fit India Movement a Jan Andolan is incredible.

Meanwhile, Manpreet Singh, the Indian hockey team captain, appreciated the easy-to-use features of the app and its utility to monitor health parameters.

The Fit India Movement was launched on August 29, 2019 by Prime Minister Modi with the vision of making India a fit and healthy nation.

The unique feature of the app is to empower each individual to check his/her fitness score based on a set of age-specific fitness tests and get specific recommendations on how to improve their fitness levels through physical activities including yoga protocols. Animated videos have been provided to make individuals understand about the procedure for conducting the fitness tests themselves.

“The app is free of cost but will prove invaluable for our fitness,” added Thakur.