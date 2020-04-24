Mumbai: Actor-producer Anushka Sharma’s first web production, an Amazon Original series, Paatal Lok, will launch May 15. ‘Amazon Prime Video’ unveiled Friday the logo and the release date of the series. It has been produced by Anushka’s ‘Clean Slate Films’.

Actors in the web series

The series features actors Neeraj Kabi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panag, Swastika Mukherjee and Abhishek Bannerjee.

The plot

It is based on a crime thriller book written by Sudip Sharma. He had previously worked on Udta Punjab and Anushka’s first production NH10.

As per the press release issued by the makers, the series explores the ‘dark bylanes of immorality. The series is inspired by the ancient realms of Swargalok (heaven), Dharti Lok (earth), and Paatal Lok (netherworld). It series delves into the interplay within the four estates of democracy.

Anushka presently is enjoying quality time with husband Virat Kohli due to the nationwide lockdown. Both regularly post on various social media platforms the way they are spending time. Both also urge their fans to indulge in physical activities to erase the boredom rising out of lockdown.

Agencies