Kolkata: The driver of an app-based cab has been arrested for allegedly molesting a woman passenger. The incident allegedly took place in the southern part of this city, police said Monday. The complaint was filed by the woman Monday morning According to the complaint the woman said the app-based cab driver misbehaved with her late Sunday night.

The woman said that an argument started after she asked the driver to switch the car AC. The woman, who is in her mid-30s had booked the cab from Behala locality to Garfa in this city at around 11.30pm.

As per the woman’s complaint, the driver after the quarrel tried to take her photographs. Then he allegedly molested her. The woman said that the driver also allegedly tried to disrobe her.

The woman contacted the police when the cab reached near ‘Jibananda Setu’, the police official said. Both the woman and the driver were taken to Garfa police station. The driver was then arrested after a formal complaint was lodged against him, he added.

It should be stated here that incidents of molestation and sexual assault in this city by app-cab drivers is on the rise. A few weeks back another woman while returning from duty had been sexually assaulted by an app-based cab driver. The woman is a software engineer. The driver even tried to drive her to secluded spot to rape her, but she managed to jump out of the car. In the process she sustained a fracture in the leg.