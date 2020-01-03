Kolkata: An app-based taxi driver here was arrested Thursday for allegedly harassing and molesting a television actress on the New Year’s Eve in the city, police said Friday. The actress informed the Kolkata Police about the incident by dialing 100 Tuesday night, they said.

The woman alleged that the driver had cancelled the trip moments after she got into the taxi at Ultadanga area in the city, informed a police official.

The actress also alleged that the driver was drunk and tried to speed the vehicle without paying heed to her pleas to stop, the officer said.

“We have arrested the driver and are investigating the case,” added the police officer.

It should be stated here that on New Year’s Eve police made a total of 6,387 arrests in Kolkata. Even though most were for drunk driving, 22 people were also nabbed for harassing women in various parts of the city.

Agencies