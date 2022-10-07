New Delhi: Apple Thursday announced the availability of iPhone 14 Plus, featuring a 6.7-inch display, an upgraded dual-camera system, Crash Detection, Emergency SOS via satellite, A15 Bionic and improved battery life, in India and other countries from Friday.

The customers in India can purchase iPhone 14 in colours like midnight, blue, starlight, purple, and (PRODUCT) RED in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage starting from Rs 89,900.

Customers who pre-ordered iPhone 14 Plus online will also begin receiving deliveries from Friday.

In India, people can get Rs 5,000 cashback on HDFC Bank cards and no-cost EMI on six-month period on HDFC Bank cards. For trade-in, customers can get up to Rs 3,000 exchange bonus.

“iPhone 14 Plus brings the larger 6.7-inch display and the best battery life ever on an iPhone to more people,” said Kaiann Drance, Apple’s Vice President of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing.

“This is a great option for customers who want a much larger screen in a light and durable aluminium design with big enhancements to all cameras, excellent performance, essential safety capabilities, and 5G,” Drance said in a statement.

iPhone 14 Plus features a durable and sophisticated aerospace-grade aluminium design.

The larger display, combined with A15 Bionic with a 5-core GPU – faster than the competition at any price point – makes iPhone 14 Plus a go-to device for gaming.

According to the company, the advanced camera system on iPhone 14 Plus offers Photonic Engine, the new enhanced image pipeline.

iPhone 14 Plus features the new Action mode for incredibly smooth-looking handheld video that adjusts to significant motion during filming, and supports Dolby Vision HDR recording.

With gimbal-like video stabilisation, Dolby Vision HDR, and Cinematic mode in 4K at 24 fps and 30 fps, iPhone 14 Plus is a powerful creative tool.

The A15 Bionic chip with 5-core GPU brings pro-level performance to iPhone 14 Plus.

IANS