San Francisco: Apple is reportedly planning to launch a new version of its AirPods next month along with 13-inch MacBook Pro.

A recent tweet by Jon Prosser, a reliable Apple insider from YouTube channel Front Page Tech, has claimed that the new AirPods were expected during March event but the iPhone maker cancelled it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prosser said the company may launch the product with the new 13-inch MacBook Pro in May.

“New AirPods (which were supposed to be at the March Event) are now ready to go. Probably alongside the MacBook Pro next month,” Prosser tweeted.

The Cupertino-based iPhone maker was yet to officially comment on the launch.

The new AirPods Pro is expected to come with features like the AirPods Pro but it will be priced lower.

Speculation suggests that the new AirPods will feature the AirPods Pro’s new design with shorter stems, but without the noise-canceling feature.

Earlier, Apple was reported to announce the headphones at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June (which has been cancelled in-person), with reports claiming that the accessory may carry a $350 price tag.