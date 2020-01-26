The adage goes “Early to bed and early to rise, makes a man healthy, wealthy, and wise”. It has also been proven true over and over again over centuries. The puzzle for night owls, however, remains as most of them do not know how to kick that snooze habit once and for all.

While waking up early unassisted is a concern for millions of people across the globe, technology has been bridging the gap and helping many of them change their habits.

Here are some apps that can help you wake up early.

Morning Routine: For those of us who just need a little more of a regimen to get us going in the morning, this app lets you set different tasks to get your body and mind working as soon as your alarm goes off. You can set times for your coffee, workout, shower, meditation etc so you can have a quality start before you even start your commute to work.

SleepCycle: Knowing your rapid eye movement (REM) cycle really can help you stop feeling sluggish in the morning. The alarm clock of this app tracks your movements (filtering out fans, noise or even your partner’s movements) to analyze when you’re in the deepest and lightest phase of your sleep cycle. You need to set a 30-minute window of when you want to wake up, and the app goes off at the optimal time for you — so you don’t feel sleepy.

The Rock Clock: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has brought you this app that’s part alarm clock and part motivational speaker. Each wake-up alarm has prompts written in The Rock’s own words, and for that matter some sounds have also been recorded by the actor himself. You can also set the app to The Rock’s own schedule, provided you want to get up at 4:30am every day.

Alarmy: It works by blocking your excuses to not get out of bed. Alarmy refuses to turn off unless you take a picture of an item in your house (preferably something in another room) or solve a math problem.