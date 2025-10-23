Panchkula: The post-mortem report of Aqil Akhtar, son of former Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Mohammad Mustafa and former minister Razia Sultana, has revealed a fresh syringe mark on his right arm, deepening the mystery surrounding his death.

The report stated, “Injection prick mark reddish bluish contusion of size 3x2cm on the anteriomedial aspect of right forearm, 7 cms below the elbow joint present.”

While the initial findings confirmed that Aqil was a drug addict, the report did not specify the type of drug or whether it was injected. However, forensic experts noted that his arms lacked multiple syringe marks that are commonly seen on habitual drug users, with only a single fresh mark detected on the right arm.

Based on the initial post-mortem findings, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Haryana Police, led by ACP Vikram Nehra, has launched a detailed probe into the case.

October 21, an FIR was filed against former DGP Mohammad Mustafa, his wife and ex-minister Razia Sultana, their daughter, and daughter-in-law in connection with Aqil’s death.

The case has been registered at Mata Mansa Devi Police Station in Panchkula under Sections 103(1) and 61 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Aqil, who was found unconscious at his residence in Sector 4, MDC, Panchkula, on the night of October 16, was rushed by his family to the Civil Hospital in Sector 6. Doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

The case took a serious turn after a neighbour from Malerkotla, Shamsuddin Chaudhary, held a press conference levelling grave allegations against the family and later submitted a written complaint to the Panchkula Police Commissioner.

He also handed over a video recorded by Aqil before his death, which has since gone viral. In the video, Aqil accused his father, former DGP Mohammad Mustafa, of having an illicit relationship with his wife and levelled serious allegations against his mother, Razia Sultana and sister, claiming they were conspiring against him.

Later, another video surfaced in which Aqil himself retracted his earlier claims, adding further confusion to the case.

The family initially maintained that Aqil had died due to a drug overdose. However, the emergence of the video — reportedly recorded August 27, raised suspicions about the circumstances of his death.

Earlier, police had said preliminary findings suggested that Aqil may have suffered health complications due to consuming “some medicine (possibly an overdose).”

Mohammad Mustafa, who retired from the Punjab Police in 2021, later joined the Congress party.

His wife, Razia Sultana, is a senior Congress leader who has been elected three times as an MLA from Malerkotla.