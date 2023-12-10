Mumbai: Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman recently hosted a Hare Krishna kirtan at his residence in Dubai. A video capturing the event is gaining momentum on the Internet.

The clip shows Rahman, along with a large group of attendees, enjoying the devotional songs dedicated to Lord Krishna.

The clip also showed the composer smiling and bobbing his head gently to the melodic tune of the Bhajan. The video was possibly captured in the living room of his house and one could see a large gathering of people joining AR Rahman.

Recently, Rahman came in the eye of the social media storm when he promoted the song ‘Main Parwaana’ from the recently released streaming period film ‘Pippa’ during Cyclone Michaung which severely affected Chennai and Andhra Pradesh.

Cyclone Michaung battered the South Indian coastal cities with intense winds and torrential rains which led to floods and killed at least 13 people. Villages were submerged in water, with electricity being cut off from many places. The ‘severe’ category cyclone made its landfall near Bapatla in Andhra Pradesh.

Rahman had tweeted, “Embrace the rhythm and let the vibrant beats of #MainParwaana guide your dance.”

However, the legendary composer was heavily criticised for promoting the song during the natural calamity.

