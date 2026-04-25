Islamabad: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi Saturday met Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir here, as Islamabad continued its efforts to facilitate engagement between the US and Iran.

The meeting, according to a short video posted by the Iranian embassy on social media, was also attended by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei, and ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam.

The Pakistani side included Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and other officials.

Araghchi calls on Munir, the embassy said in the video caption.

It did not provide further details about the discussions.

Araghchi met Munir in a formal huddle and discussed matters concerning peace talks with the US, a senior government official told PTI.

The Iranian delegation, after meeting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif later in the day, is likely to depart without waiting for the arrival of the US envoys for talks, the official said, ruling out the possibility of any direct talks between Iran and the US this week.

Araghchi seems to have conveyed ‘certain concerns’ of Iran to Pakistan, which Islamabad will share with the visiting US delegation upon its arrival. If the US agrees to placate these concerns and give some understanding, then the second round of direct talks will take place between them later in Islamabad, the official said.

Araghchi arrived here late Friday for engagements with the Pakistani leadership. He was received by senior officials, including Munir, foreign minister Ishaq Dar and interior minister Mohsin Naqvi.

There is no clarity on whether direct talks between Washington and Tehran will take place during the visit.

Earlier in the day, Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Baqaei said in a social media post said that no meeting was planned to take place between Iran and the US.

Iran’s observations would be conveyed to Pakistan, he said.

Araghchi, before leaving for Islamabad, said that he was embarking on a timely tour of Islamabad, Muscat, and Moscow, and the purpose of his visits is to closely coordinate with our partners on bilateral matters and consult on regional developments.

Our neighbours are our priority, he said.

As the Iranian team landed in Islamabad, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that US Special Envoy on the Middle East Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump’s adviser Jared Kushner would be leaving for Pakistan Saturday to engage in direct talks with representatives of the Iranian delegation.

However, the US team has not yet arrived.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Dar, in a social media post, expressed hope for meaningful engagements between the two warring parties to promote regional peace and stability.

According to the Foreign Office, Dar spoke late Friday night with Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and discussed efforts being facilitated by Pakistan to launch a new round of negotiations between the US and Iran.

The two leaders discussed the ongoing diplomatic efforts being facilitated by Pakistan and underscored the importance of dialogue and diplomacy. They emphasised the importance of sustained engagement to advance peace and stability in the region and beyond, the Foreign Office said in a social media post Saturday.

The first round of US-Iran talks held April 11 and 12 failed to produce a breakthrough, prompting a flurry of diplomatic efforts by host Pakistan to cool tensions and revive hopes for another round of dialogue.

Tuesday, Trump extended the two-week ceasefire with Iran indefinitely to give Tehran more time to prepare a unified proposal to end the war, just hours before the truce was set to expire.

The Iran war began February 28 with US-Israeli strikes.