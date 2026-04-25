Washington: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan held discussions with a senior US Indo-Pacific Command official, reinforcing the expanding strategic alignment between the two nations in terms of regional security.

He engaged with General Kevin B. Schneider, Commander, Pacific Air Force and Air Component Commander, US Indo-Pacific Command, where both sides emphasised shared priorities in regional security and the sustained commitment to maintain peace and stability across the Indo-Pacific and beyond.

“General Anil Chauhan, CDS, engaged with General Kevin B. Schneider, Commander, Pacific Air Force and Air Component Commander, US Indo-Pacific Command, reaffirming the deepening strategic convergence between India and the US. Deliberations underscored a shared resolve towards regional security and the enduring maintenance of peace and stability across the Indo-Pacific and beyond,” the Headquarters of Integrated Defence Staff posted on X Saturday.

It further mentioned that both sides articulated a “clear intent to expand and operationalise” the scope, complexity and frequency of bilateral and TriService engagements.

“Recognising technology as a defining determinant of modern power, the partnership continues to evolve with enhanced synergy, capability and strategic foresight,” it added.

Also Read : General Chauhan discusses Indo-Pacific challenges during UK visit

Earlier this week, General Chauhan held several engagements with top UK military officials.

The CDS met with his UK counterpart, Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton, during which India and the UK reaffirmed their shared resolve to address contemporary challenges from global trade imbalances to emerging cyber threats while advancing a peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

“General Anil Chauhan, CDS, during his official visit to the United Kingdom, interacted with Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton, CDS UK. India and the UK reaffirmed their shared resolve to collaboratively address contemporary challenges from global trade imbalances to emerging cyber threats while advancing a peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific and harnessing accelerated technological transformation,” the Headquarters of Integrated Defence Staff posted on X.

“This visit will strengthen defence cooperation and strategic convergence, underscoring a shared commitment to global security, stability and resilience,” it added.

During his visit to the UK, General Chauhan interacted with the Commandant and faculty of the Royal College of Defence Studies (RCDS) and discussed the evolving global security environment, underlying trends and their strategic impact.

“He subsequently addressed the pinnacle cohort on the ‘Impact of Recent Conflicts on Military Strategy’, highlighting the changing nature of conflict, India’s strategic dilemmas and India’s role in shaping a stable and secure global order,” the Headquarters of Integrated Defence Staff posted on X.