A large number of people struggle with migraines at some point in their lives. Migraines typically involve moderate or severe pain, usually on one side of the head. If you’re looking for easy ways to treat migraines, specific lifestyle changes can help ease the pain or prevent headaches, even before they start. Your lifestyle has a deep connection with your health. With lifestyle changes, you can prevent or at least ease frequent headaches.

Sleeping routine: Follow a healthy sleeping routine. About eight hours of sleep is necessary to restore the brain. Sleep helps keep your immune system strong, relieves anxiety and depression. Lack of sleep not only increases your risk of migraine, but also puts you at risk of many other health ailments.

Regular meals: If you are a frequent diet skipper, then you should not do this even while following a weight loss regime. Skipping meals and fasting both induce migraines. Staying hungry for a long time can cause headaches. Fasting deprives the body of essential nutrients.

Meditation: Stress can be a major reason behind your regular migraines. To prevent it, practice yoga, meditation and deep breathing, as it can relieve your stress and help in preventing migraines.

No alcohol and no smoking: Alcohol is a migraine trigger in some people. Similarly, smoking also induces migraines in some. Excessive consumption of alcohol and smoking can affect your body from the inside, making it weak. It can also increase headaches and other symptoms.