Bhubaneswar: Argentina defeated Germany 4-2 in the final match of FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium, here Sunday.

Argentina’s forward Lautaro Domene made all the difference in the match with his hat-trick and then in the last minute Agostini sealed the championship trophy with his brilliant goal.

For Germany, Hayner and Phandt scored a goal each, but that was not enough to stop Argentina to win the final.

Earlier India suffered a crushing 1-3 defeat against France in the bronze medal match.