Bhubaneswar: The state government Thursday appointed Cuttack Collector Arindam Dakua as Private Secretary to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, while Jagatsinghpur Collector Anupam Saha has been appointed as Additional Secretary to the CM.

Earlier, in April this year Dakua was appointed as the Collector and District Magistrate (DM) of Cuttack and Saha was appointed as the Collector and DM of Jagatsinghpur. Dakua, a 2011-batch IAS officer, was appointed as the new DM of Cuttack replacing Vineet Bhardwaj, while Saha, a 2012-batch IAS officer, replaced Parul Patwari as Jagatsinghpur DM.