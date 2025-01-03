Bhubaneswar: In a bureaucratic reshuffle, the state government Thursday appointed Arindam Dakua, Private Secretary (PS) to the Chief Minister (CM), as the Director of Municipal Administration and ex-officio Additional Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department. Dakua was appointed as PS to the CM in July last year. According to a GA&PG department notification, NBS Rajput, Principal Secretary to Governor, has been given additional charge of Principal Secretary of Public Enterprises department. Temjenwapang Ao, Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Public Enterprises department, was appointed Special Secretary of Planning and Convergence department. IPICOL Managing Director Bhupendra Singh Poonia, with additional charge of Special Secretary of Industries department and Managing Director of IDCO, has been given additional charge of Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Skill Development and Technical Education department. Agriculture and Food Production Director Prem Chandra Chaudhary has been appointed Director of Textiles and Handlooms. He also holds additional charge as Managing Director of Odisha Agro Industries Corporation Limited, it added.