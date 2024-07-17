Mumbai: Hindi film actor Arjun Kapoor shared his Wednesday workout motivation on social media by dropping a gym selfie.

Arjun took to Instagram stories, where he shared a mirror selfie while exercising. In the image, the 39-year-old star is seen walking on the treadmill donning black shorts.

He flaunted his toned shoulders as he could be seen shirtless. A rack with several dumbbells can be seen in the picture.

For the caption, he wrote: “Wednesday,” along with the date and time.

Arjun had previously given out a shout to his sister Janhvi Kapoor and her upcoming film ‘Uljah’ on Instagram stories.

Sharing the poster, he wrote: “I’m hooked, caught up in this espionage tale of twists and turns/// So happy seeing @janhvikapoor playing around with roles and genres!”

On July 16, the makers of the film Ulajh dropped the trailer, which showed Janhvi as Suhana Bhatia, the youngest Deputy High Commissioner. The story traces the journey of her character, who is embroiled in a treacherous personal conspiracy during her crucial assignment at the London embassy.

The film also features Roshan Mathew, Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi.

Talking about Arjun, the actor will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film ‘Singham Again’, which marks his 20th movie in the Hindi film industry.

The actor will be seen essaying the role of an antagonist in the movie, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Jackie Shroff and Tiger Shroff.

In February, it was announced that Arjun would be playing negative on screen.

At that time Arjun had said that life has come full circle for him with this role as he started his career by doing characters with grey shades.