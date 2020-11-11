Mumbai: In its ongoing crackdown on the Bollywood-drugs mafia, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) questioned Wednesday South African model Gabriella Demetriades for nearly six hours, official sources said. The girlfriend of actor Arjun Rampal, whose house was raided Monday by the NCB, Gabriella, 33, is likely to be summoned for another round of interrogation Thursday. Arjun Rampal has also been summoned by NCB for questioning since Gabriella’s brother Agisialos Demetriades was arrested in an alleged drugs case.

The developments this week started with the Sunday raids on the home of veteran Bollywood filmmaker Firoz Nadiadwala’s home in Juhu. It led to the arrest of his wife Shabana who was granted bail Monday.

The ongoing action is part of the NCB’s investigations in the past three months to unravel the Bollywood-drugs mafia nexus in the wake of the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput five months ago, on June 14.

In fact, Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty had also been arrested and she was behind the bars for a little over a month before she got bail. Her brother Showik, arrested in the same case has not yet been able to get bail.