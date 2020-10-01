New Delhi: Efforts are underway to restructure the three Armed Forces so that there is optimum utilisation of resources. In the current scenario at the borders with both Pakistan and China, the Armed Forces have to operate seamlessly. This information was given Thursday by a top official of the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQIDS).

“Over the last nine months, after the declaration and the physical appointment of the CDS (Chief of Defence Staff), we have moved a number of steps towards the jointness in operations, logistics, training, support services, common communication within the three services,” said Lt Gen Taranjit Singh, Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Operations).

The Department of Military Affairs (DMA) was established by the central government January 1 this year. It is headed by General Bipin Rawat, who is the CDS as well as the DMA\’s Secretary.

The HQIDS was raised October 1, 2001, as a tri-service entity with an overarching aim of ‘victory through jointness’.

Singh said HQIDS has lent full support in raising the DMA from January 1, 2020, onwards by providing personnel and material. In addition to the Department of Defence, all the three service headquarters have ‘positively ensured’ that the newly raised DMA stands on a ‘strong base’, Singh noted.

“Secretary DMA and Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) is working in close cooperation with the other three service headquarters. Efforts are ongoing for the restructuring of the forces for optimum utilization of resources,” Singh told reporters.