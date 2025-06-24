Baripada: At least five armed dacoits looted Rs 9.66 lakh from a bank in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The incident took place at Gramya Bank’s Kuchei branch, located within the jurisdiction of Kuliana police station, inspector-in-charge Madhumita Mohanty said.

According to the police complaint, five masked assailants entered the bank and held branch manager Ranjita Soren and cashier Suryaprava Mallick at gunpoint, forcing them to open the strong room.

Eight customers were present in the bank at the time, all of whom were also threatened by the dacoits, police added.

After looting cash, the miscreants fled on two motorcycles.

DIG Eastern Range Satyajit Nayak and SP Mayurbhanj Varun Guntupalli visited the spot.

Police registered a case, and the investigation is on, Mohanty added.