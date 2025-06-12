Bhubaneswar: Armed miscreants looted cash and gold from two different banks in Odisha, police said Thursday.

According to police, five miscreants looted Rs 10 lakh and gold ornaments from Odisha Gramya Bank in Joda town in Keonjhar creating a panic among the customers and bank staff Thursday.

The robbers threatened the bank employees. Under duress, the bank officials were forced to hand over cash and gold ornaments to them, said the police.

The dacoits reportedly managed to flee the spot with an estimated loot of around Rs 10 lakh in cash and gold jewellery, they said.

Soon after getting information, the officials of Joda police station have rushed to the bank branch and started an investigation into the incident and are making efforts to identify and trace the robbers. Police teams have begun reviewing CCTV footage.

Four armed miscreants with faces covered looted over Rs 7 lakh from the AU Small Finance Bank located in Tihidi Bazaar area of Bhadrak district Wednesday night.

The robbers entered the bank wearing masks and held the bank manager at gunpoint while demanding cash, a police officer said.

The robbers looted cash and fled the scene, he said, adding that an investigation has been started to catch the robbers.

PTI