Rourkela: Armed robbers looted the house of a railway employee Friday night in Bondamunda area and decamped with gold ornaments and cash worth about Rs20 lakh.

A group of robbers entered the house of Dilip Panda, a junior engineer at Indian Railways around 2am. They entered the house by cutting the iron grill when the family was sleeping in the bedroom. They were carrying different sharp-edged weapons.

As soon as the family woke up, they gagged them and asked for the key to the almirah. Meanwhile, one of them found the key in the drawer of a table and opened the steel almirah. They first took away the 38 grams gold kept in the almirah and then asked for money. Panda had Rs10,000 hard cash, which they took and fled the scene. He raised an alarm and neighbours gathered after a while.

Informed, police arrived with dog squad and the scientific team for the investigation Saturday morning. SDPO, Zone 1 Nirmal Mohapatra said, “So far, no arrest has been made. But we are hopeful that we will make a breakthrough soon.”

