Tel Aviv: The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Sunday alleged that it has recovered arms including sophisticated weapons from a civilian residential area in Gaza.

The IDF, in a statement, said that soldiers of the 261st Brigade recovered weapons in a building where civilians were taking shelter in northern Gaza.

The IDF said that the building was located near a school besides there is also a mosque and a clinic.

“Troops found explosive belts adapted for children. Dozens of mortars, hundreds of grenades and intelligence documents were also recovered,” the IDF claimed.

The IDF said that they have struck at least 200 targets in Gaza since the last few days.

“In northern Gaza, troops of the Yiftah Brigade identified several terror operatives coming out of a building used by Hamas for observation,” the IDF said.

The IDF said that in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis, troops of the Kfir Brigade raided a Hamas headquarters, locating weapons, including dozens of grenades and explosive devices.

During the temporary one-week truce from November 24 to December 1, between Hamas and Israel, Hamas released 105 hostages while 129 hostages still remain in Hamas captivity.

The Israelis believe that out of the remaining 129 hostages, at least 20 hostages have died.

There are thousands of Palestinians in Israeli jails who have been held without any trials and access to legal counsel.

The Palestinian Prisoners Club has said that Israeli forces have arrested more than 4,655 people in the occupied West Bank since October 7.

Israel launched a ground offensive inside Gaza October 27 after Hamas attacked Israel in a surprise attack October 7 in which 1200 Israelis were killed and over 200 were taken hostage.

Since the outbreak of hostilities between Hamas and Israel, over 20,057 Palestinians have been killed mostly being children and women while 52,286 Palestinians have been injured.

IANS